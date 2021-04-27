More on Biden's tax plans - wants spending to be fully paid for
President Biden will speak to Congress on Wednesday eveing (US time)
- Will outline $1.8tln in new spending
- plans to ask Congress to pay for the entirety of it
Adds Axios in the report:
- Biden's decision to fully offset both the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan he announced last month, and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan being rolled out in his joint address, all but guarantee big political battles on both the spending and tax sides of Biden's combined $4 trillion proposal.
