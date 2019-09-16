More on China MLFs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on: China analyst argues PBoC should lower rates - for the sake of the real economy

As a heads up:
  • There is 265bn yuan of MLF maturing today 
  • I suspect the PBOC will roll these, but at what rate? In that post linked above the analyst is arguing for a reduction in the rates on MLF, but maybe not just quite yet.
  • Other analysts I have seen suggest it could be after the Fed meeting this week .
  • The current MLF rate is 3.3%
--
Rate reductions would be read as further stimulus from China and would translate as a positive input for the AUD. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose