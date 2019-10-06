More on China said to be offering less to US in this week's forthcoming trade talks

The headline is here from earlier: Trade talks - reports China will not consider negotiating some key US complaints

As you would expect, AUD/JPY is lower on this. Just above 72.00 as I update, from circa 72.35 late Friday US time.







For more, Bloomberg have the piece up on the web, here

Vice Premier Liu He, who will lead the Chinese contingent in high-level talks that begin Thursday, told visiting dignitaries he would bring an offer to Washington that won't include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies that have been the target of longstanding U.S. complaints, one of the people said.







As I asked in the earlier post, is anyone surprised by this?












