More on China's crackdown - to promote a healthy economy
I had the headlines earlier from People's Daily, a little more now.
Via Reuters:
- China is imposing fresh regulations on its industries to promote their healthy development and the country's long-term economic policy remains unchanged
- reform measures are aimed at supporting the development of the private economy and the purpose of clarifying regulations, drawing bottom lines, and setting up "traffic lights" is to guide companies to obey the leadership of the ruling Communist Party