More on China's media crackdown

From earlier in the month: China has proposed a ban on private news media

One of the measures is outlets will not be permitted to reproduce news content generated by certain media.





Caixin Media has been removed from the list of news outlets that can be republished. Caixin was one of the more independent outlets, not so tightly controlled as other Chinese media, much of which is little more than a state mouthpiece. The limitation on Caixin reduces the impact of one of China's better sources of information.











