More on Chinese authorities meeting with property developers, banks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on Reuters citing an unnamed source for government meetings with key players in China's property sector.

  • property developers and banks
  • meeting was held on Monday
Participants at the meeting included (according the Reuters source)
  •  China Vanke, 
  • Kaisa Group 
  • Ping An Bank
  • China Citic Bank
  • China Construction Bank and CR Trust
Worries centre on a broadening liquidity crisis in China's property sector. There has been ongoing offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in some developers' shares and bonds.


