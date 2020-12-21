More on Goldman Sachs' lower US dollar forecasts for 2021

I posted forecasts from GS yesterday here: Goldman Sachs revise their 12-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.28 (from 1.25)

Goldman Sachs are looking for further USD weakness in a 12 month horizon. Analysts cite 
  • faster-than-expected FX in past weeks towards GS' existing 12 month targets 
  • December FOMC meeting in the past now
GS say they had viewed the December FOMC as a key risk (of an early pivot to less dovish) but that did not come to fruition:
  • " ... the latest FOMC meeting, the first since effective vaccines were confirmed, raised our confidence that the committee is a very long way from tightening, due to subdued structural inflation trends" 
GS still looking for USD falls ahead, citing:
  • a still overvalued USD following "a long stretch of U.S. asset market outperformance” 
  • erosion of carry following Fed rate cuts
  • Fed’s average inflation targeting framework
  • a recovering global economy
(Hmmm .... None of those are new developments and may well thus test the GS 12 month view)


