More on HK leader saying Chinese military could step in

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam spoke in a news conference earlier and the big comment was that yes, she could call on the central government.

Of course she could, but saying it out loud is the thing. AP have more, link
  • Chinese military could step in if an uprising for democratic reforms in the city gets bad
  • HK government still hopes to resolve the crisis on its own
