More on Irish PM Martin hoping for a Brexit deal by the weekend

Headline here from earlier, it got a little swamped by the US Stimulus hopes to rival it:

Irish Prime Minister Martin spoke Tuesday (IReland time):

"I would like hopefully by the weekend that we would have clarity around this and certainly it's important that we do get some clarity so that we can then get any deal that might come over the line ratified"

"I think it's very important that we get a deal."

I don't know why he is nominating the coming weekend, he says in order to get the deal ratified. Another fake deadline?