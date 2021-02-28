More on J&J vaccine - shipment has begun, deliveries expected Tuesday

Earlier post on Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine:

More now via Reuters conveying comments from a senior US official:

US. will begin distributing 3.9 mln doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting Sunday; doses to be delivered as early as Tuesday

no further jJ&J dose shipments expected next week, shipments will be uneven across first weeks

J&J expects to deliver about 16 mln additional doses by end of March, mostly in second half of month

urges everyone in the US to get first vaccine that is available when it is their turn, time is of the essence








