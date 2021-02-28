More on J&J vaccine - shipment has begun, deliveries expected Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post on Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine: 

More now via Reuters conveying comments from a senior US official:

  • US. will begin distributing 3.9 mln doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting Sunday; doses to be delivered as early as Tuesday
  • no further jJ&J dose shipments expected next week, shipments will be uneven across first weeks
  • J&J expects to deliver about 16 mln additional doses by end of March, mostly in second half of month 
  • urges everyone in the US to get first vaccine that is available when it is their turn, time is of the essence





