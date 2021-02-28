More on J&J vaccine - shipment has begun, deliveries expected Tuesday
Earlier post on Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine:
More now via Reuters conveying comments from a senior US official:
- US. will begin distributing 3.9 mln doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting Sunday; doses to be delivered as early as Tuesday
- no further jJ&J dose shipments expected next week, shipments will be uneven across first weeks
- J&J expects to deliver about 16 mln additional doses by end of March, mostly in second half of month
- urges everyone in the US to get first vaccine that is available when it is their turn, time is of the essence