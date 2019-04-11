More on Kim Jong Un urging ‘severe blow’ to those sanctioning North Korea

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

yen traders seem to have ignored the remarks from the NK dictator.

Earlier headlines:
More:
  • told his party to push "self-reliance"
  • signaling his determination to hold the line in talks with U.S. President Trump
  • Kim told Workers' Party of Korea officials Wednesday that the country should strike at those who thought they could make North Korea surrender through sanctions, without elaborating, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday
Here is the link to Bloomberg with more if you'd like it 


