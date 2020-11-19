More on Mnuchin demanding Fed's CARES funds be returned
Mnuchin is extedning some emergency programs but declining to extend others.
Continuing for another 90 days are:
- programs providing short-term commercial paper loans to businesses
- another for money market functioning and a backstop related to the Paycheck Protection Program
Not continuing:
- The Fed’s corporate credit, municipal lending and Main Street Lending Program won’t be renewed
Related to this:
-
On the face of it, the actions from Mnuchin will create further economic pain and problems for the next administration to deal with.