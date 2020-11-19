More on Mnuchin demanding Fed's CARES funds be returned

Mnuchin is extedning some emergency programs but declining to extend others.

Continuing for another 90 days are:

programs providing short-term commercial paper loans to businesses

another for money market functioning and a backstop related to the Paycheck Protection Program

Not continuing:

The Fed’s corporate credit, municipal lending and Main Street Lending Program won’t be renewed

On the face of it, the actions from Mnuchin will create further economic pain and problems for the next administration to deal with.











