More on Mnuchin mulling oil industry bailout

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is considering government lending program for U.S. oil companies

In response to the industry looking for federal aid .

"One of the components we're looking at is providing a lending facility for the industry. We're looking at a lot of different options, and we have not made any conclusions."

The program would be run out of the Federal Reserve, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The administration is also considering taking financial stakes in exchange for some loans, and some firms might be asked to reduce production, the person said.







