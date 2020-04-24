More on Mnuchin mulling oil industry bailout

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is considering  government lending program for U.S. oil companies

In response to the industry looking for federal aid .
Mnuchin was speaking in a Bloomberg News interview (earlier headline is here but with little detail).
More: 
  • "One of the components we're looking at is providing a lending facility for the industry. We're looking at a lot of different options, and we have not made any conclusions."
Says Bloomberg (link here):
  • The program would be run out of the Federal Reserve, according to a person familiar with the matter. 
  • The administration is also considering taking financial stakes in exchange for some loans, and some firms might be asked to reduce production, the person said. 
See here for global coronavirus case data
