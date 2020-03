US Senate republican leader McConnell says he aims to win senate passage of house-passed US coronavirus stimulus bill

Treasury secretary Mnuchin says he is seeking 'big number' for additional US coronavirus stimulus legislation

Mnuchin would not elaborate on size of additional US coronavirus stimulus package, says he will discuss it with senate republicans on Tuesday

Senator Rubio said Mnuchin asked senate republicans to move on additional US coronavirus measure targeting airlines and small businesses this week





More from Mnuchin:

says he and Senate GOP have worked out technical fix language to the House bill

"Yes, we have buy-in."

"We have a lot more work to do."



Mnuchin will be at the Senate Republican party lunch tomorrow on Capitol HIll











