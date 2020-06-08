More on North Korea to shut down communication with the South

Earlier post with the news is here: North Korea says it will cut communication with the South completely, from today



North Korean state media claims it will shut down all communication ties with South Korea

includes the presidential hotline between Kim Jong-Un and Moon Jae-in, the lines to the inter-Korean liaison office, and the military hotline

KCNA says this is the first in a series of actions against the South

a response to anti-regime leaflets being flown over the border from the South



leafleting "was an act of hostility to all our people"



