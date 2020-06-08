More on North Korea to shut down communication with the South

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post with the news is here: North Korea says it will cut communication with the South completely, from today

North Korean state media claims it will shut down all communication ties with South Korea 
  • includes the presidential hotline between Kim Jong-Un and Moon Jae-in, the lines to the inter-Korean liaison office, and the military hotline
KCNA says this is the first in a series of actions against the South
  • a response to anti-regime leaflets being flown over the border from the South
  • leafleting "was an act of hostility to all our people"

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose