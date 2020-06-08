More on North Korea to shut down communication with the South
North Korean state media claims it will shut down all communication ties with South Korea
- includes the presidential hotline between Kim Jong-Un and Moon Jae-in, the lines to the inter-Korean liaison office, and the military hotline
KCNA says this is the first in a series of actions against the South
- a response to anti-regime leaflets being flown over the border from the South
- leafleting "was an act of hostility to all our people"