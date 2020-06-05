More on Novavax - US Dept Defense contract just announced re coronavirus vaccine

I posted the news as it was breaking here : Novavax wins a US contract for a coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine



More now:

US Department of Defense Contract for COVID-19 Vaccine, $60 million funding for manufacturing of NVX-CoV2373

10 million doses to be delivered to DoD in 2020





Note that Novavax is just one firm in the race to develop a vaccine. Plenty of folks have pointed out that there has never been a successful vaccine developed against a coronavirus. Still, gotta try I guess.





