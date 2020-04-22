More on oil - grim outlook
Scanning across some notes on OPEC and crude, some snippets … not optimistic:
Via RBC:
- OPEC+ is apparently in crisis management mode
- We think OPEC+ may make more headway by sharpening its compliance messaging, particularly around perennial underperformers, most notably Russia.
- we think Saudi Arabia may be amenable to dropping production even further
- none of these measures will arrest the immediate demand destruction and storage saturation problems that are weighing so heavily, particularly on US prices, they could potentially help ensure a better back half of the year if the COVID-19 crisis is contained
(Bolding above is mine)
Via TD:
- Although we don't expect negative prices to remain … the imbalance in the offer vs. demand and storage capacity issues could see a repeat of this issue.