More on oil - grim outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Scanning across some notes on OPEC and crude, some snippets … not optimistic:

Via RBC:
  • OPEC+ is apparently in crisis management mode
  • We think OPEC+ may make more headway by sharpening its compliance messaging, particularly around perennial underperformers, most notably Russia.
  • we think Saudi Arabia may be amenable to dropping production even further
  • none of these measures will arrest the immediate demand destruction and storage saturation problems that are weighing so heavily, particularly on US prices, they could potentially help ensure a better back half of the year if the COVID-19 crisis is contained
(Bolding above is mine)

Via TD:
  • Although we don't expect negative prices to remain  …  the imbalance in the offer vs. demand and storage capacity issues could see a repeat of this issue.


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose