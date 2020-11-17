More on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine pilot program about to be launched

The headline is here from earlier:





Pfizer announced the US covid-19 immunization pilot program with four states

launched pilot program to help better support the states' planning, deployment, and administration of the covid-19 vaccine candidate

learnings from the program will be adapted for usage across other states to help them create effective immunization programs for this vaccine

four states included in pilot program will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of this pilot





More coming now, via a Pfizer update on US covid-19 vaccine candidate distribution preparedness (via rtrss)