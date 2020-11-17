More on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine pilot program about to be launched
The headline is here from earlier:
More coming now, via a Pfizer update on US covid-19 vaccine candidate distribution preparedness (via rtrss)
- Pfizer announced the US covid-19 immunization pilot program with four states
- launched pilot program to help better support the states' planning, deployment, and administration of the covid-19 vaccine candidate
- learnings from the program will be adapted for usage across other states to help them create effective immunization programs for this vaccine
- four states included in pilot program will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of this pilot