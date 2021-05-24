More on questions about origins of COVID-19 in light of illnesses at Wuhan lab

I posted earlier that in November 2019 3 researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick and sought hospital care.

Which is not necessarily conclusive of anything of course but it has raised new questions about the origin of COVID-19.





In the piece above I linked to a Wall Street Journal article with more information. The Journal is, of course, gated, so I'm following up now with an ungated source, Reuters here if you'd like more.





If we ever get to the bottom of the origins (Wuhan wet market is the accepted source) it is nevertheless not going to change what happened.





Wuhan was the first place on the planet to plunge into lockdown:



