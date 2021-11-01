More on South Korea export performance - monthly record for October

Earlier post is here:  South Korea exports - surge continues in October

Bloomberg have popped up a summary piece with a little more:
  • Korea’s trade data is closely watched as an early indicator of global demand. Monday’s report showed the flow of goods around the world remains vibrant, with exports to China jumping almost 25% and sales to other key markets also registering double-digit increases. Chip exports rose by 28.8%. 
