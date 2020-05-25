More on that $2,000 gold forecast

I posted last week on Citi forecasts for gold:

Further to that post, Citi note drivers of money flow into safe haven assets and also support gold:

US-China tension escalation

concern of second wave crisis drove money flow into safe haven assets



And also as primary drivers for Citi's bullish gold market thesis.

Gold holdings in ETFs surged to 3.055kt to an all-time high

Low(er) for long(er) interest rates

global currency debasement

We think prices are more likely to make a slow grind higher but generally hold a $1,600-1,700 handle, rather than quickly spike to the $1,850-1,950 area.

a global growth and EM recovery in 2021 could be what supports the next leg higher towards $2,000/oz

Good resistance is met around $1,800, with support at $1,682-1720.









