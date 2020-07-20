More on that Australian consumer spending data - the lock down state lags badly

Earlier post on the CBA consumer spending data is here: Australia data snippet - card spending on the week bounced 11.4% y/y

If you've been following along on Australia news you'll know the country's second largest city, Melbourne, has been back in lockdown, its second, approaching two weeks now as a coronavirus outbreak surges still:

The city represents around 20% of the national economy:





CBA's report has this on how Vic is lagging:









Hardly surprising. The state is currently being propped up by the other states through Federal government income support.





