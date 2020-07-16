More on that Oxford coronavirus vaccine - 'double protection'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier report on this is here, it prompted basically no response from risk markets, unusually:

I talked about it a little more today's wrap up:
Sky now has a piece on it, a plus is it is not gated if you want to read more about the developments. Link here:

And of course the other thing to note is this vaccine news will probably get further attention from other UK media in the hours ahead, so you'll be prepared!

  

