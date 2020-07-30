More info on that Russian COVID-19 vaccine: 30 million doses in Russia by end of year and 170 million worldwide
The Russian vaccine speculation is not new, but here is more on it if you need.
Head of its sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is financing the country's vaccine research:
- Russia aims to secure approval for the first Covid-19 vaccine in the first two weeks of August
- expects to produce 30 million doses in Russia by end of year and 170 million worldwide