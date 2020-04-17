More on that surprising jump for Singapore exports in March

The data post is here, a surprise result indeed:

Main points on the release via ING:
  • a significant outperformance
  • 49% jump in the pharmaceuticals stood out as the main driver of growth as the sector is benefiting from the ongoing global health crisis
  • Electronics ... best performance in over two years
  • This data explains the resiliency of Singapore's manufacturing 
  • We believe worse lies ahead, as the month-long circuit-breaker to contain the Covid-19 spread will significantly impair activity in April and in the rest of this quarter.  



See here for global coronavirus case data
