More on that surprising jump for Singapore exports in March

The data post is here, a surprise result indeed:

Main points on the release via ING:

a significant outperformance

49% jump in the pharmaceuticals stood out as the main driver of growth as the sector is benefiting from the ongoing global health crisis

Electronics ... best performance in over two years

This data explains the resiliency of Singapore's manufacturing

We believe worse lies ahead, as the month-long circuit-breaker to contain the Covid-19 spread will significantly impair activity in April and in the rest of this quarter.













