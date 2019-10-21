More on that unexpected Loan Prime Rate (unchanged) from China today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The LPR was announced earlier, a reduction was expected but we ddidn't get it:


Bloomberg reported a response on the unchanged rate today: 
  • shows China "may be trying to balance the shrinking margins of banks with support to the real economy" said Zhou Hao, a senior emerging-markets economist at Commerzbank AG. "The PBOC remains restrained on policy easing." 
  • October's rate comes as China continues to offer credit support to the economy, including a surprising $28-billion injection of one-year cash into the financial system last week. 
  • "It's not in line with market expectations," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets economist at ANZ Bank China. "The PBOC intends to reserve room for future headwinds."
----
LPR is a market indicator of the price that lenders charge clients for new loans
  • is linked to the rate at which the central bank will lend financial institutions cash for a year
  • made up of submissions from a panel of 18 banks, though the PBOC also plays a role in setting the level.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose