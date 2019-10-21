More on that unexpected Loan Prime Rate (unchanged) from China today

The LPR was announced earlier, a reduction was expected but we ddidn't get it:





Bloomberg reported a response on the unchanged rate today:

shows China "may be trying to balance the shrinking margins of banks with support to the real economy" said Zhou Hao, a senior emerging-markets economist at Commerzbank AG. "The PBOC remains restrained on policy easing."

October's rate comes as China continues to offer credit support to the economy, including a surprising $28-billion injection of one-year cash into the financial system last week.

"It's not in line with market expectations," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets economist at ANZ Bank China. "The PBOC intends to reserve room for future headwinds."

LPR is a market indicator of the price that lenders charge clients for new loans

is linked to the rate at which the central bank will lend financial institutions cash for a year

made up of submissions from a panel of 18 banks, though the PBOC also plays a role in setting the level.










