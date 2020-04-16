More on that Russia, Saudi discussion on prepared to take further measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Russia, Saudi and OPEC+ are obviously not happy with how the oil market responded to last weekend's agreement.

Earlier headline here:
  • Russia's and Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministries joint statement  
  • Alexander Novak and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke:
  • "Both our nations are strongly committed to implement the agreed target cuts over the next two years and will continue to closely monitor the oil market":
  • "are confident that their partners in OPEC+ and other producers" will comply with pledges
