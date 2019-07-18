More on the Australian jobs report - "unemployment rate to rise from here"
The data (and more) from Australia is here:
Westpac:
- An expected soft update
- robust trend in participation is making it very hard to see unemployment getting below 5% any time soon
- Westpac is forecasting the unemployment rate to rise from here.
- The big surprise in June was the drop in underemployment
- Employment growth has held together so far in 2019 even if it is on a softening trend.
- Unemployment and underemployment are drifting higher
- report "not dramatic enough" to prompt an RBA rate cut in August
- "We see a further slowdown in jobs growth over the next six months" - sees slowing jobs ads, vacancies, hiring plans
- "We remain of the view that (the RBA) will still have to cut rates further later this year ultimately taking the cash rate down to 0.5% early next year."
Graph via AMP: