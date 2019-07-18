More on the Australian jobs report - "unemployment rate to rise from here"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data (and more) from Australia is here:


Westpac:
  • An expected soft update
  • robust trend in participation is making it very hard to see unemployment getting below 5% any time soon
  • Westpac is forecasting the unemployment rate to rise from here.
  • The big surprise in June was the drop in underemployment
  • Employment growth has held together so far in 2019 even if it is on a softening trend. 
  • Unemployment and underemployment are drifting higher
AMP:
  • report "not dramatic enough" to prompt an RBA rate cut in August
  • "We see a further slowdown in jobs growth over the next six months" - sees slowing jobs ads, vacancies, hiring plans
  •  "We remain of the view that (the RBA) will still have to cut rates further later this year ultimately taking the cash rate down to 0.5% early next year." 
Graph via AMP:

