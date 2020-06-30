More on the Australian state of Victoria imposing fresh lockdowns in Melbourne

The lockdown will cover 10 areas/postcodes and affect some 320,000 people





Victorian state premier, Daniel Andrews said that:





"If we don't take these steps now we will finish up in a situation where rather than locking down 10 postcodes, we will be locking down every postcode. People are desperate for this to be over, no one more than me, but it isn't and pretending won't get us to the other side."

ICYMI, the headline earlier proved to be a bit of a drag for risk sentiment as we began the session, weighing on the aussie and risk in general. AUD/USD is still seen lower now at around 0.6855 just off lows of 0.6845 in early trading so far.

The earlier announced 4-week lockdown will begin from midnight on Wednesday and will impact 10 areas/postcodes, covering 36 suburbs in the city of Melbourne.