More on the BOE warning UK banks to step up plans for a no-deal Brexit
Worrisome news overnight with City sources say the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has told banks to step up plans for the UK to leave the EU without a trade deal"
As a follow up, more from Reuters :
- "As we have said previously, the possibility that negotiations between the UK and EU over a future trading relationship might not conclude in a deal is one of a number of outcomes that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months," the BoE said.
Brexit trade deal talks are taking place this week, a statement from the talks, or perhaps a news conference, is expected on Friday. I've been posting on that to expect, what the ruimours are, from the talks in past days.