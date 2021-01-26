More on the China, New Zealand upgraded free trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ PM Ardern announced the signing of the Free Trade Agreement ealeir

Reuters have a bit of a recap of the main points up now:
  • New Zealand said the agreement "modernises" the existing free trade agreement with China and ensures it remains fit for purpose for another decade.
  • It makes exporting to China easier and is expected to reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports
  • 99% of New Zealand's nearly NZ$3 billion ($2.16 billion) wood and paper trade to China will be granted tariff-free access
  • The deal will benefit New Zealand exporters of perishable goods such as seafood, the forestry sector, and other primary sector industries.
  • Existing conditions for dairy products have been maintained

