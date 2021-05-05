More on the CME closing most of its trading pits (open outcry)

The (sad) news is here from earlier: CME says it will permanently close most open outcry trading pits



Via a piece in the WSJ with a little more:

CME to permanently close most of its open-outcry trading pits in Chicago

pits closed temporarily in March 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19

The only part of CME's trading floor that will remain open is the Eurodollar options pit, which the exchange operator reopened in August with social-distancing requirements and other measures to protect traders from the coronavirus. Eurodollars are a type of interest-rate contract and represent one of CME's biggest marketplaces.

CME is also permanently closing its pit for the trading of futures and options on the S&P 500





A scene from the movie Trading Places set in a trading pit:











