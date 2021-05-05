More on the CME closing most of its trading pits (open outcry)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The (sad) news is here from earlier: CME says it will permanently close most open outcry trading pits

Via a piece in the WSJ with a little more:
  • CME to permanently close most of its open-outcry trading pits in Chicago
  • pits closed temporarily in March 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • The only part of CME's trading floor that will remain open is the Eurodollar options pit, which the exchange operator reopened in August with social-distancing requirements and other measures to protect traders from the coronavirus. Eurodollars are a type of interest-rate contract and represent one of CME's biggest marketplaces.
  • CME is also permanently closing its pit for the trading of futures and options on the S&P 500
Wall Street Journal link for more (may be gated)  

A scene from the movie Trading Places set in a trading pit:
The (sad) news is here from earlier: CME says it will permanently close most open outcry trading pits



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose