This is very widely used and accepted test, indeed its the one used in the White House. The issue with it is the high rate of false negative results.



"This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test"

Abbott Laboratories will change the instructions for using its fast coronavirus test to tell users that negative results produced by Abbott's ID Now device are "presumptive" and should be verified with an alternative test for patients with signs of the virus.





Obviously that means the benefit of fast turnaround on the test has been reduced for some patients given tests are repeated using methods that can take much longer.