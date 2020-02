More on the cruise ship coronavirus test from earlier

Local press in Australia reported earlier that a cruise ship was on 'lockdown' in Sydney Harbour.

Post is here with the summary of their report:

There is a link in the post to the story (may be gated) but in the meantime the Australian have changed the story now, updated it to now say:

Passengers have been allowed to leave the vessel.



The other details of the report are the same - ie passenger being tested, not confirmed the passenger has the virus.





The change is other passengers have been allowed to disembark. Good news.