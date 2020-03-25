More on the EU 'coronabonds' - set to be a firm "NO" from Germans and Dutch

I posted earlier on the idea floated by 9 EU members for the issuance of common EU bonds:

All 27 EU leaders will hold a coronavirus videoconference on Thursday at 1500 GMT, the bonds will be one topic of discussion.





Common EU debt has been a talking point for past years in various guises, but have been strongly resisted by Germany especially. This time around Germany and the Netherlands will again be in opposition to the issuing of mutual EU bonds, as will Austria and Finland.











