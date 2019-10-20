More on the EU to grant an extension to Brexit deadline
I posted on earlier that the EU would grant an extension to November, December, January or February:
Sorta like this is EU policy on the timing of whole thing ….
Reuters have a bit more, saying the EU is flexible on a much longer extension if the UK wants:
- EU diplomats and officials told Reuters on Sunday that, depending on the next developments in London, extension options range from just an additional month until the end of November to half a year or longer.
(bolding mine)