More on the European Parliament to vote on freezing China deal

I had the earlier news on this here: Reports that the EU is to freeze its investment agreement with China

The link to the Politico piece in that post was gated, but it appears Politico have made the piece available now, link here for more information.

According to the draft, which has been backed by the biggest political groupings, the Parliament will vote to urge that "any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, as well as any discussion on ratification by the European Parliament, have justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place."

The freezing of the deal was flagged earlier in the month, this would make it official though.





President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen