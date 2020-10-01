More on the Fujifilm / VLP hook-up for manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine

The headline reports were earlier, Reuters have more info posted now if its of interest:

  • Fujifilm signed a manufacturing contract agreement with U.S.-based firm VLP Therapeutics for a COVID-19 vaccine formulation.
  • Fujifilm will use its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure to handle development of the vaccine for clinical trials
  • VLP has a RNA-based vaccine candidate 
  • The Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development is funding it
  • A unit of Fujifilm is also involved in making ingredients for Novavax Inc's NVAX.O coronavirus vaccine candidate

