More on the Fujifilm / VLP hook-up for manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine
The headline reports were earlier, Reuters have more info posted now if its of interest:
- Fujifilm signed a manufacturing contract agreement with U.S.-based firm VLP Therapeutics for a COVID-19 vaccine formulation.
- Fujifilm will use its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure to handle development of the vaccine for clinical trials
- VLP has a RNA-based vaccine candidate
- The Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development is funding it
- A unit of Fujifilm is also involved in making ingredients for Novavax Inc's NVAX.O coronavirus vaccine candidate