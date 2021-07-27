More on the IMF forecasting weaker Emerging Market growth

Updated IMF forecasts are here from earlier: IMF leaves 2021 global GDP forecast at +6.0% with stronger US growth but weaker EM

Note the comments in that post on the IMF's outlook for inflation (TL;DR its transient).





However, the report added that if the Fed does change its mind, and decides perhaps inflation is not so transient, and takes pre-emptive action to tighten monetary policy, this would impose a big hit on emerging markets, adding capital outflows and higher borrowing costs to their growth challenges.



