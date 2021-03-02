More on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The J&J vaccine was approved in the US over the weekend and was shipped on Sunday and Monday..
It should arrive at vaccination sites on Tuesday in the US>
It can be administered in a single dose (instead of two)
- it can be kept unfrozen in an ordinary refrigerator
- for up to three months
- delivery is expected to be slow, just under 4m does are initially available and 16m more are expected to be shipped by the end of March
The lack of requirement for deep freezing is a positive for distribution, when shots are available to be shipped that is.