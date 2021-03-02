More on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The J&J vaccine was approved in the US over the weekend and was shipped on Sunday and Monday..

It should arrive at vaccination sites on Tuesday in the US>





It can be administered in a single dose (instead of two)

it can be kept unfrozen in an ordinary refrigerator

for up to three months

delivery is expected to be slow, just under 4m does are initially available and 16m more are expected to be shipped by the end of March

The lack of requirement for deep freezing is a positive for distribution, when shots are available to be shipped that is.