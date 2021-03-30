More on the large inflows to China bonds

Earlier post is here: FTSE Russell to include Chinese sovereign bonds in its flagship bond index from starting later this year

A recap up now via Reuters for a little moreL

Chinese government bonds will be added to the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) over three years from the end of October, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

HSBC said that with roughly $2.5 trillion tracking the WGBI, some $130 billion in inflows could be expected, given China's eventual 5.25% weighting - about $3.6 billion a month.

Note (as in the previous post) :

The 36-month phase-in is longer than the one-year process FTSE had flagged in September.



