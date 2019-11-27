More on the new NAFTA developments - more meetings Friday

I posted on the USMCA (trade between US, Mexico and Canada) here:

But it got overtaken by the HK/Trump news:





A little more now:





CAD Dep Pm Freeland:

good work being done

had a good discussion

here to get USMCA across the finish line





Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Seade:

To meet with Canada on Friday

CAD has weakened alongside more risk sensitive currencies (lookin' at you AUD) on the Trump/HK news







