More on the new NAFTA developments - more meetings Friday
A little more now:
CAD Dep Pm Freeland:
- good work being done
- had a good discussion
- here to get USMCA across the finish line
Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Seade:
- To meet with Canada on Friday
CAD has weakened alongside more risk sensitive currencies (lookin' at you AUD) on the Trump/HK news