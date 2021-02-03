More on the New Zealand provisional approval for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been provisionally approved 
  • first vaccinations will be for frontline healthcare and border workers
  • followed by cleaners, security staff and nurses doing health checks in managed isolation facilities, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers.
  • broader community vaccination rolled out from the middle of the year
  • it could take as long as a year to vaccinate the entire New Zealand population
  • first doses of the vaccine should arrive by March
New Zealand has ordered 15m courses of Covid-19 vaccine from four different providers. It will be free. 







