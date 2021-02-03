More on the New Zealand provisional approval for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Earlier headline is here:

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been provisionally approved

first vaccinations will be for frontline healthcare and border workers

followed by cleaners, security staff and nurses doing health checks in managed isolation facilities, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers.

broader community vaccination rolled out from the middle of the year

it could take as long as a year to vaccinate the entire New Zealand population

first doses of the vaccine should arrive by March

New Zealand has ordered 15m courses of Covid-19 vaccine from four different providers. It will be free.

























