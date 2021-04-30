More on the official China PMIs earlier (manufacturing both expanded but more slowly)
The data release is here: China official PMIs for April: Manufacturing 51.1 (vs. expected 51.8) & Non-manufacturing 54.9 (expected 56.1)
A sub-index of new export orders for factories 50.4 in April (from 51.2 in March)
- new orders 52
- manufacturing employment 49.6
- non-manufacturing employment 48.7
Data out China earlier in the month showed better for retail sales climbed and a less heated result for industrial output growth. Manufacturers are benefitting from rising prices and profits. Exporters are reaping gains from the boost to US spending given by US fiscal stimulus.
On the other side though measures to address carbon emissions in industry poses a headwind.
- More on this here earlier: Goldman Sachs on the upside and downside risks for China
- & travel restrictions are lifted
Construction sector:
- local governments slowing the pace of debt growth
- fixed-asset project approval is dropping
- tighter financing rules for the property sector