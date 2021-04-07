More on the pair of private equity firms preparing a $15bn bid for Dutch firm KPN
KPN is a Dutch telecommunications and information technology services firm
Here now is the link to the Wall Street Journal story on the bid being prepared. Main points:
- New York-based Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and Sweden's EQT
- bid could be valued at more than €3 a share ... KPN shares closed Wednesday at €2.88 in European trading
- funds are preparing to conduct due diligence
- goal of submitting a formal bid this spring
- There are no guarantees that the parties will follow through, and if they do, that they will reach an agreement. Adding a layer of complication, the Dutch government would need to sign off on any deal.