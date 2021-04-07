More on the pair of private equity firms preparing a $15bn bid for Dutch firm KPN

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

KPN is a Dutch telecommunications and information technology services firm

Earlier breaking headline is here:
Here now is the link to the Wall Street Journal story on the bid being prepared. Main points:
  • New York-based Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and Sweden's EQT 
  • bid could be valued at more than €3 a share ... KPN shares closed Wednesday at €2.88 in European trading
  • funds are preparing to conduct due diligence
  • goal of submitting a formal bid this spring
  • There are no guarantees that the parties will follow through, and if they do, that they will reach an agreement. Adding a layer of complication, the Dutch government would need to sign off on any deal.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose