More on the potential US measures against Russia sovereign debt

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ICYMI, these from earlier: 

More now from the Wall Street Journal (bolding mine):
  • The Biden administration will impose a range of retaliatory measures against Russia on Thursday
  • Using a new executive order, the measure will expand the existing prohibitions on U.S. banks trading in Russian government debt, two of the people said. 
  • Previous prohibitions targeting portions of Russian sovereign debt shook Russia's markets and added to its economic woes.
  • That order prohibits U.S. financial institutions from buying new bonds directly from Russia's central bank, finance ministry and the country's massive sovereign wealth fund after June 14.

As I said earlier, this is risk-negative news 

