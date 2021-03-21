More on the reports the EU to limit AstraZeneca exports to the UK
Tensions again in the UK-EU relationship, over vaccines.
Earlier headline here:
More (this via Reuters):
- The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday.
Reuters citing an unnamed EU official.
- "The Brits are insisting that the Halix plant in the Netherlands must deliver the drug substance produced there to them. That doesn't work
- What is produced in Halix has to go to the EU"