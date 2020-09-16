More on the reports the FTC is preparing a possible antitrust case against Facebook

I posted the headline on this earlier:

It is a DJ/WSJ report and while I provided the link for more the Journal is pretty much gated for a lot of folks.

Yahoo (citing Bloomberg) have more on this item now, ungated if you'd like further:
  • The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating Facebook for more than a year over whether the social media giant has harmed competition and could file a case by the end of the year, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the inquiry is confidential. No final decision has been made, the person added.
