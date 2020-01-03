More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed

The death toll in the US missile attack appears to be 8 now, but its also about who has been killed.

Qassem Soleimani

an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis

an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee,



Earlier:

The strength in oil looks set to continue. Its difficult to see the US softening its approach on Iraq after this attack.












