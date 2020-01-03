More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The death toll in the US missile attack appears to be 8 now, but its also about who has been killed.

Reliable sources report the deaths of:

Qassem Soleimani
  • an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
  • head of the IRGC
Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis
  • an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee,
US missile attack

Earlier: 
---
The strength in oil looks set to continue. Its difficult to see the US softening its approach on Iraq after this attack.  



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose