More on the South Korean military firing shots at a Russian plane

Earlier headline: South Korean military fires warning shot at Russian military plane

Yonhap (South Korean media) reported the military had fired warning shots at a Russin plane that violated SK airspace

Adds that it was the first time Russian military aircraft violated South Korean airspace

Above the East Sea

Flew above the sea twice

Russian AF bomber



SK fighter jets scrambled, fired the warning shots



Yonhap had the comments from the Ministry of National Defense





Dunno …. to me this seems to be a big deal. Minor currency response only so far though.

---

Maybe tensions are a little higher than normal on the peninsula today with the unveling of a North Korean missile-capable 'strategic' submarine.







Those islands circled are where the planes flew above.

Liancourt Rocks

South Korea controls the islets

sovereignty over them is contested by Japan

South Korea name for the islands/rocks is Dokdo-ri

Japan calls them Takeshima







