More on the South Korean military firing shots at a Russian plane

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier headline: South Korean military fires warning shot at Russian military plane

Yonhap (South Korean media) reported the military had fired warning shots at a Russin plane that violated SK airspace
  • Adds that it was the first time Russian military aircraft violated South Korean airspace
  • Above the East Sea
  • Flew above the sea twice
  • Russian AF bomber
  • SK fighter jets scrambled, fired the warning shots 
Yonhap had the comments from the Ministry of National Defense

Dunno …. to me this seems to be a big deal. Minor currency response only so far though. 
---
Maybe tensions are a little higher than normal on the peninsula today with the unveling of a North Korean missile-capable 'strategic' submarine. 


Those islands circled are where the planes flew above. 
  • Liancourt Rocks
  • South Korea controls the islets
  • sovereignty over them is contested by Japan
  • South Korea name for the islands/rocks is Dokdo-ri
  • Japan calls them Takeshima


