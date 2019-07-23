More on the South Korean military firing shots at a Russian plane
Earlier headline: South Korean military fires warning shot at Russian military plane
Yonhap (South Korean media) reported the military had fired warning shots at a Russin plane that violated SK airspace
- Adds that it was the first time Russian military aircraft violated South Korean airspace
- Above the East Sea
- Flew above the sea twice
- Russian AF bomber
- SK fighter jets scrambled, fired the warning shots
Yonhap had the comments from the Ministry of National Defense
Dunno …. to me this seems to be a big deal. Minor currency response only so far though.
---
Maybe tensions are a little higher than normal on the peninsula today with the unveling of a North Korean missile-capable 'strategic' submarine.
Those islands circled are where the planes flew above.
- Liancourt Rocks
- South Korea controls the islets
- sovereignty over them is contested by Japan
- South Korea name for the islands/rocks is Dokdo-ri
- Japan calls them Takeshima